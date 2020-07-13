Thug hurled plank of wood embedded with nails through window on woman sleeping underneath

A raging thug showered a terrified woman in glass after launching a plank of wood through her bedroom window.

Jodie Pearson was sleeping in the Sugarhouse Wynd hostel at the time the wood – which had nails sticking out of it – landed on top of her.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the culprit was 48-year-old John West who said he committed the offence because Miss Pearson owed him money.

West was nabbed after the entire incident was captured on CCTV. The serial offender claimed the window was already broken prior to him arriving.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Miss Pearson was lying asleep directly next to the window before she was awoken by a loud bang.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “A large plank of wood smashed through and landed on top of her along with various pieces of broken glass.

“She sustained a small cut to her forehead, the left of her chest area and her left hand.

“The window was around 3ft wide and 3ft tall. Almost the entire pane was smashed and landed on her.

“The witness was placed in fear and alarm but did not require medical treatment.”

Police later caught up with West just after 1am where he said: “The window was already smashed when I went up.”

He later added: “I did it cause she owed me money.”

West, of Pfeffers Place, Forfar, pleaded guilty from custody to culpably and recklessly throwing wood through a window causing it and various shards of broken glass to fall through and onto Miss Pearson, who he knew was lying asleep, on July 9.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said West was under the influence at the time and accepted his actions were inexcusable.

“His position is that the witness had stolen money from him,” Mr Rennie said.

“When under the influence the anger fuelled up in him and acted in this very careless manner.

“While clearly there’s a background of money allegedly being stolen, it does not justify this behaviour.”

Sentence was deferred until August for social work reports by Sheriff John Rafferty who released West on bail.