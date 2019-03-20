Thug hit partner’s head off radiator and destroyed door at Dundee property

A thug attacked his partner before destroying a door following a violent argument.

Gary Kinmond, of Dalmahoy Drive, caused the woman to crack her head off a radiator during his assault at a house on Ashmore Street last November.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Kinmond flew into a rage after he was asked to leave the house following an argument.

The victim had been out drinking with a friend and returned to see Kinmond, who had also been drinking having spent the week working in Inverness, in the house.

An argument ensued before things took a violent turn.

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine said: “The accused stated he would go upstairs and get his bag.

“She went upstairs to find the accused lying on the bed.

“She then asked him to leave. At that point, he stood up and pushed her on to the bed with both hands.

“This caused her to bounce off the bed and hit her head on a radiator.”

The woman went downstairs and threw Kinmond’s bag out into the garden before asking a neighbour to call the police. Before he left, Kinmond punched and kicked a bedroom door, completely destroying it.

Kinmond, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by pushing her on to a bed and causing her to strike her head off a radiator on November 10.

He also admitted destroying a door by repeatedly striking it. Sentence was deferred until April 17.