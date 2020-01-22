Thug fined for racially abusing Dundee police officer

A police officer was racially abused by a thug who was arrested after a day of heavy drinking.

Sozzled Jamie Stewart also made threats to stab officers after he was apprehended on Victoria Road on January 15.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Stewart, 38, was initially arrested in connection with another allegation before verbally abusing officers while in the back of a police van.

Fiscal depute Isobel Vincent said: “At around 3.30pm, the accused was arrested on a separate matter.

“He was taken to police headquarters where he began to state to police ‘I will stab you’

“He was warned by officers and stated ‘I will kick the **** out of you as soon as you open the door.'”

Stewart was removed from the vehicle and taken to the charge bar at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

While being searched, he called an officer a “wee black ****** ******.”

Stewart, of St Thomas Crescent in Arbroath, pleaded guilty from custody to two charges on summary complaint before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He admitted repeatedly making threats while on a journey in a police vehicle between Victoria Road and police headquarters.

While at headquarters, Stewart made racial remarks towards PC Shogun Hangetsu.

The offences were committed while Stewart was subject to two bail orders from Forfar Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce said Stewart had been in Dundee drinking with friends and had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Bruce said: “He does not remember anything between leaving and waking up in the cell. He apologises to all concerned.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Stewart £300.