Thug Dundee driver ran over 64-year-old man with car after road rage rammy

A danger driver is facing jail after running down a 64-year-old man with his car following a road rage rammy.

Gordon Davidson said he has been left traumatised after being struck by Josh Mills’ Seat Leon in August 2019 in Claverhouse.

Mills, 23, was locked up ahead of sentencing next month after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to endangering Mr Davidson’s life by dragging him across the bonnet of his car while driving.

The shocking incident on Mansion Drive was witnessed by Mr Davidson’s sister who did not realise that her brother was the man on top of the car.

A few days later, Mills crashed his car into a set of traffic lights following a high-speed police chase in Stobswell.

Mills and Mr Davidson had become embroiled in a heated argument after Mills parked his car with Mr Davidson believing he would not have enough room to pass.

Dashcam footage played in court showed Mills kicking Mr Davidson’s car before returning to his own vehicle. Mr Davidson was then struck by Mills’ car who continued to drive on.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “The complainer went to get a photo of the accused and the car but as he came around the front of the vehicle, the engine revved and the accused drove towards him, striking him on the lower legs which caused him to fall onto the bonnet.”

Mills continued to drive while accelerating and braking sharply in an attempt to knock Mr Davidson from the bonnet. He eventually fell off after Mills made a left turn and was lost to sight.

Mr Davidson’s sister was standing outside her property nearby and believed the incident was a prank when she heard him shout out “call the police”.

It was revealed that Mr Davidson suffered cuts and bruises as well as a permanent scar.

He later said: “I was properly in fear for my life from that young lad.”

Mills was later linked to the car after it was being advertised for sale, despite not being insured for it. Police on patrol just after 11.35pm a few days later saw the vehicle and a BMW car driving at high speed in the Dens Road area.

Following a chase across multiple streets, Mills crashed the car into a set of traffic lights before running off. He was later arrested in October.

Mills, of Ballindean Place, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Mansion Drive on August 11 2019 by acting aggressively towards Mr Davidson, shouting at him and kicking his car.

Thereafter, he repeatedly attempted to punch him on the body and drove a car towards him, striking him on the body and propelling him onto the bonnet, continuing to drive while he remained on the bonnet, repeatedly braking sharply and swerving from side to side, causing him to fall to the roadway to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Mills also drove with no insurance as well as failing to give details of the accident.

On August 22, he drove dangerously by driving at high speeds, failing to give way, driving through a red light, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with traffic lights on Dens Road, Arthurstone Terrace, Victoria Road and Lyon Street.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to continue Mills’ bail order as his client was worried about his asthma and the care of his dog.

However, Mills was remanded in custody until August for reports to be prepared.