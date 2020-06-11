Thug brandished needle and threatened to stab Dundee shop staff after he was caught stealing

A shameless crook repeatedly brandished a needle and threatened to stab shop staff who tried to stop him walking out with stolen goods.

Craig Gallacher targeted four different stores for gift sets, a power drill and meat before threatening workers who tried to stop him shoplifting.

The lout was jailed after pleading guilty to committing the offences between February 9-16.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Gallacher shouted: “**** off I’ve got a needle. I’ll stab you,” at Boots staff member James Dawson.

Mr Dawson was advised by another member of staff that Gallacher had left the shop at Kingsway Retail Park without paying for two bathing sets.

Gallacher was pursued towards Burger King before he turned round and unleashed the threats to stab Mr Dawson. He then pulled out the needle and brandished it in what was described as a “menacing manner” before fleeing the scene.

Two days later, the 35-year-old behaved in a similar fashion at B&Q on King’s Cross Road where he brazenly tried to leave the shop clutching a power drill that he had no intention of paying for.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The accused walked past the till towards the exit. The witness got off her till and followed the accused.

“The accused was blocked in and said ‘don’t come after me, I’ll ******* stab you with a needle.’

“He then pointed it towards them. Fearing for their safety, a colleague dialled 999. The witness grabbed the drill and the accused dropped the needle. He then ran off in the direction of the Kingsway.”

© Google

Gallacher would make it a hat-trick of abhorrent behaviour when he went to Lidl on South Road on February 13.

He was spotted carrying a see-through bag of meat before the security alarm was activated. Staff chased Gallacher across the car park before he again turned around and said: “You better **** off because I have a needle in my pocket.”

Gallacher pulled out the needle and said: “If you follow me or try to follow me I’ll ******* stab you,” before making off with the bag.

He finally attended at Boots, High Street, on February 16 where he was caught stealing three pink gift sets before brandishing a needle towards a staff member.

Gallacher, a prisoner of HMP Perth, stole two gifts sets from Boots, Kingsway Retail Park before threatening to stab James Dawson and brandishing a hypodermic needle on February 9.

On February 11, Gallacher stole a power drill from B&Q before brandishing a needle at staff and threatening to stab them.

After stealing meat from Lidl, he shouted, swore, produced a needle and threatened to stab employee John Cruickshank if he tried to stop or follow him on February 13.

© DC Thomson

A guilty plea was also tendered to stealing three gift sets from Boots on High Street on February 16 before shouting, swearing, brandishing a needle at Duncan Wilkie and threatening to stab him with it.

Gallacher appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court from HMP Perth.

He was jailed for a total of 32 months by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.