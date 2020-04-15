Thug broke security guard’s cheek during one-day crime spree across Dundee

A repeat offender has been jailed for a one-day crime spree that saw him steal from multiple shops and attack staff members.

Shane McVicar broke the cheekbone of a security guard at a Marks & Spencer store during the rampage across Dundee last December.

During his final act of thuggery, McVicar threw a shelf at a shopkeeper after initially asking for money.

A sheriff jailed McVicar for more than two years and slammed his conduct.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that McVicar was spotted stealing toiletries from Poundland in the Wellgate Centre by security staff just before 11am on December 11.

He was eventually stopped at the escalators outside the shop with CCTV footage showing McVicar repeatedly pushing a male security guard during a scuffle.

The crook fled the scene with a member of the public returning the bag of goods, worth £68.50.

Minutes later, however, McVicar would target the Marks & Spencer shop on Murraygate where he was seen by another man to place nine bottles of perfume into a bag.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed said: “The security guard tried to stop the accused outside and suspected he had stolen the items.

“The accused walked away but the security guard took the bag and, as he approached the accused, he was punched once to the face causing him to fall to the ground.

“He then began to bleed and his face swelled up very quickly.”

The £297 worth of perfume was recovered and the man received treatment at the Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline where it was discovered that he had sustained two fractures to his cheekbone and an injury to his orbital bone.

McVicar’s next port of call would be to the Co-Op on Albert Street where he was spotted on CCTV stealing deodorant and shower gel.

Just before 4pm, McVicar attended at Court Street News where he demanded £15 from the shopkeeper at the store.

After this was refused, McVicar repeatedly called the man a “wideo” – an insult the shopkeeper did not know the meaning of.

The man then shouted at McVicar: “Get out you junkie *******,” and an angry McVicar then threw a metal shelf at the man which struck him on the arm.

Again, the incident was captured on CCTV and McVicar was arrested.

McVicar, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft and three charges of assault – one of which was to the severe injury of the Marks & Spencer security guard.

When passing sentence, Sheriff Drummond said: “This all has taken place on the same day and in the course of that day you have managed to inflict a number of assaults on three different people.

“I do not think it will come as any surprise to you to learn that this warrants custody.”

McVicar was jailed for 27 months.