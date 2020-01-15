Thug brandished baseball bat at Dundee police during drug-fuelled rampage

A brute brandished a baseball bat at police before threatening to murder his neighbours during a drug-fuelled tirade.

Thomas Henderson, 28, became incensed after being stopped by officers while walking his dog on Pitairlie Road.

Police had been called out after Henderson was seen in possession of the bat at 7am on Saturday.

Henderson refused to drop the bat when asked by officers before unleashing a torrent of abuse at them.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He was asked to drop the baseball bat and at that point, he changed his stance and officers believed he was preparing to strike with the bat.

“He was subsequently placed in a police vehicle and said he would slit the throats of officers. He said he would slit his neighbours and their children’s throats.

“He said the murder of his neighbour would be down to the police.”

Henderson also made numerous homophobic slurs while at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

When asked at the charge bar if he was wearing any jewellery, Henderson said: “That’s for *****.”

After being placed in an observation cell in the custody suite, he urinated through the cell hatch and into the corridor.

Henderson, of Westcroft Place, pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner, brandishing a baseball bat towards three police officers, refusing to drop it, repeatedly making violent threats, threatening to murder his neighbours, repeatedly making homophobic remarks and urinating through a cell hatch.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said Henderson wished to seek help with his drug addiction, adding that he was under the influence of drugs on the morning in question.

She said it was Henderson’s position that he was using the bat for hitting a ball for his dog to catch.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Henderson until next month for reports. He was released on bail with a 7pm-7am curfew.