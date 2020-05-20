Thug battered former partner before trying to flush heroin down Ninewells Hospital toilet

A thug who choked his ex-partner before being caught trying to flush heroin down a toilet at Ninewells Hospital has been locked up.

John Brand also admitted stamping on the woman at an address in Montrose after a boozy party turned sour.

Brand would later turn his attention towards police officers who had arrested him.

After being taken to Ninewells to be checked over, Brand attempted to flush heroin down the toilet.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard a row had ensued over drugs at the party and Brand was being pushed out of the property.

He then became violent towards a woman who he had previously been in a month-long relationship with.

Brand, 27, repeatedly choked the woman before knocking her to the ground.

After leaving the party, police later caught up with Brand who immediately tried to flee. Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed said a search found Brand was in possession of several foil wraps containing brown powder.

She said: “The accused made remarks that he had taken diazepam and other drugs. He was abusive and hostile throughout the journey to hospital.

“The accused apologised for his behaviour and said he required to use the toilet. He was taken to a cubicle and one handcuff was removed.

“As he took his boxers down, a foil package fell out into the toilet and the accused struggled and tried to flush it down the toilet.”

Brand then struggled violently with the officers and it was later revealed Brand was in possession of over 55g of heroin, worth over £1,000.

Brand, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman on November 27 at an address on Provost Reid’s Road, Montrose, by seizing her neck, compressing her throat, punching her on the head, repeatedly punching her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, stamp on her body and again seizing her by the throat.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at West End Park, Montrose, and the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond sentenced Brand to 30 months in prison. A non-harassment order was also granted keeping Brand away from the woman for five years.