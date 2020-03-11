Thug attacked staff at Ninewells Hospital during ‘violent episode’

A thug attacked staff at Ninewells Hospital who were trying to help him.

Robert Barbour pulled a nurse before trying to bite a speciality registrar during the violent episode on November 20.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Barbour had been taken to the accident and emergency department by ambulance staff at about 9.30pm on the night in question.

Barbour quickly became “disruptive” and a female nurse who tried to assist him had her arm pulled by Barbour who tried to pull her to the ground.

According to fiscal depute Laura Hogg, Barbour was pulled off the woman by a male speciality registrar and another man before being taken to the ground.

Ms Hogg said: “The accused was lashing out at both trying to spit and bite at them.

“The accident and emergency department was very busy at the time and the incident was in full view of other patients.”

Police attended at about 10.15pm and found Barbour restrained.

After being taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, the Polepark Road man tried to spit at an officer.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to seizing the woman’s body and pulling her arm, trying to bite the two men at the hospital and trying to spit at a police officer. Sentence was deferred until April by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael for social work reports to be obtained.

Barbour’s bail was continued.