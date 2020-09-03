Thug assaulted man, 75, outside his home in Perth while trying to steal his van

A thug who randomly caught a train to Perth while under the influence of alcohol and Valium severely assaulted a 75-year-old man while trying to steal his van.

Peter Maher, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, struck pensioner Andrew Henderson with an unidentified object, knocking him unconscious, outside his home on Tulloch Terrace, in Perth, last year after the elderly man challenged him in the street.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to assault with intent to rob at Dundee Sheriff Court and was jailed by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told the court Mr Henderson looked out of his window and saw the accused acting suspiciously near his van and went outside to challenge him.

“Mr Henderson asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ and the accused told him, ‘I’m stealing this van.’

“The complainer told him to leave and the accused turned round and struck him with an unknown implement. He fell to the ground and the accused stood over him holding a stick and a fluorescent light.

“Mr Henderson was shouting for help and the accused forced him back to the ground. During this time the accused repeatedly said ‘where’s the keys, where’s the van keys’, while the complainer continued to shout for help.”

The fiscal said neighbours came to the pensioner’s aid and the accused made off. Police and an ambulance were called and Mr Henderson was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he underwent surgery on a 4-5cm-wide, 4-5mm deep cut to his eyelid.

The accused was identified on CCTV at Queen Street Station in Glasgow later the same day, and police arrested him on other matters.

Maher admitted that on October 12 2019, at Tulloch Terrace, Perth, he assaulted Andrew Henderson by striking him on the head with an unknown implement, causing him to be unconscious, repeatedly forced him to the ground and demanded the keys to his van to his severe injury, with intent to rob, while on bail.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Maher for 26 months.