A man punched another man in a Dundee club, leaving him badly injured.

Paul Henry, 27, of Clepington Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting a charge of assault to injury.

Henry admitted assaulting Lee Bennett by punching him on the face, to his severe injury, at Club Tropicana on October 2 last year.

Sentence was deferred until August 8 for the Crown to produce a written narration.