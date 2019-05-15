Thug abused police officers outside Dundee nightclub and kicked PC’s leg

A thug who abused and assaulted police officers outside a city nightclub has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Shaun Meldrum, of St Columba Gardens, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards police officers and their families on Seagate and at police headquarters on West Bell Street on December 9 last year.

The 27-year-old also admitted repeatedly kicking PC Robbie Milne on the leg.

Meldrum had been at Industry nightclub and repeatedly abused officers dealing with an incident at around 2am.

Sheriff Tom Hughes ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as well as placing him on supervision for two years.