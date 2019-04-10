Thug abused and assaulted police outside Dundee nightclub

A thug abused and assaulted police outside a city nightclub.

Shaun Meldrum, of St Columba Gardens, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards police officers and their families on Seagate and at police headquarters on West Bell Street on December 9.

He also admitted repeatedly kicking PC Robbie Milne on the leg.

Meldrum had been at Industry nightclub and repeatedly abused officers dealing with an incident at about 2am.

The 27-year-old was heard to say to one of the officers: “I’ll ******* do you when I see you off-duty.”

Meldrum did not appear in court but a guilty plea was tendered by solicitor Theo Finlay.

Sentence was deferred by Sheriff Tom Hughes for Meldrum’s personal appearance until May 13.