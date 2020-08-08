Handmade throw raises almost £300 for neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

A handmade throw up for auction to raise funds for the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital sold out of bidding slots in less than 24 hours.

Rozie Arnott, from Broughty Ferry spent over 150 hours crocheting the colourful throw to raise money for the sick kids unit at Ninewells.

Rozie, who enjoys crocheting, previously made 30 frontline teddy bears during lockdown and raised £650 which was donated to the Medical Supply Drive Scotland who distribute PPE.

The idea for the throw came about when member of the public Adam Davidson got in touch with Rozie and donated the spare material as his wife had a collection of crochet magazines but had never used them.

Rozie decided to make the throw pattern that was in the magazine and Adam and Alison chose where the funds should be donated to.

The couple picked the neonatal unit at Ninewells hospital as their sons, Tyler, 4 and Codylee, 6 both spent time there as infants.

Adam, from Downfield said: “My wife started buying the collection of the croquet but never had the time to start it and we saw Rozie was looking for wool so we said she was welcome to it.

“Scbu neonatal have been amazing to both our sons. They do amazing work, the support you get from the nurses are second to none.

“Our six year old was born four weeks early, he was in distress and had to be born by emergency cesarean section as he was stuck in the birth canal.

“My four year old was born six weeks early and the staff fought for 45 minutes as he was struggling to breath.

“He was rushed up to ICU in neonatal and had to get put on a ventilator to help his lungs and put in an incubator. He was in there for 15 days.”

© Supplied

Adam added: “He was on the verge of having to go to Newcastle because all neonatal was full but luckily there was a space free for him.

“So Scbu remains a close part of our heart even now as our current health visitor was the nurse who looked after him when she was a staff nurse in scbu.”

The throw is made up of over 100 coloured squares. To raise the funds Rozie decided to raffle the throw with people able to bid on a square for £3.

© Supplied

Speaking about making the throw she said: “It was something that I was able to pick up and put down over the last six weeks or so. It was nice and colourful. It was nice to do something different for a change. I was glad to see it come together.

“All the numbers have sold already. It was great to see them go so quick, I thought it would take ages to fill.

With 90 squares raffled and a few donations of more than £3 the fundraiser has reached £290.

To donate to the fundraiser, click Facebook and search for ‘SCBU fundraiser’.