It was once one of the busiest and most bustling areas of Dundee — but now locals are calling for action amid fears it is being left behind in the regeneration game.

Albert Street, in Stobswell, forms one of the main routes into the city centre from the north. The street used to be thriving, according to local councillor Georgia Cruickshank, but she said it has now “fallen into disrepair”.

Now, along with her fellow Maryfield councillor Lynne Short and a group of local traders, she is calling for a major regeneration of the road. A meeting will be held next week for local traders to air their concerns — and suggest a way forward.

Ms Cruickshank said: “I have been contacted by constituent business owners in the Albert Street area.

“They feel that they are not being listened to and the area is falling into a real state of disrepair with no help given by the city council. Many shops are closing after trading for more than 20 years, exacerbating the situation.”

She said she has contacted officers in the city development department but wasn’t convinced that their response gave any hope or confidence to small businesses.

Ms Short described it as “a super area”, adding: “Money is available to help businesses in the area and to make the area more attractive.

“We have free parking in Stobswell and we’d like to encourage the bus companies to stop more here to encourage people to stop off.”

Among the local traders keen to encourage the area’s regeneration is Cameron Fraser, 20, of Balloons Made For You.

Mr Fraser said: “A lot of people have said to me recently that they have seen a decline in the area in the past few years.

“We’d love to see Albert Street and Stobswell back to its former glory.”

Lyndsey Bertie, 42, of Bertie Barbers, has had her business on the street for more than 20 years and said: “Lots of shops have disappeared. We definitely need to encourage more businesses to start up in the street.”

Colin Murray, of Nicholson’s Cycles, said he would attend the traders’ meeting, adding: “The area was very run down 25 years ago. Things did improve and we don’t want it to go back to the way it was.”

City development convener Will Dawson said: “Stobswell has been an area of the city that has seen many changes and periods of consultation with regards to regeneration.

“In September of 2004, the then planning and transportation committee agreed that the city council undertake consultation on a regeneration strategy and development framework for the Stobswell area.

“Work was then done using the vacant and derelict land fund and other sources to address the issues that came up from this with a view to improving the long-term viability of Stobswell in general.

“A lot of money has been spent on the regeneration of the area, including on Albert Street, with compulsory purchase of buildings to create car parks to encourage shopping in the local area.

“The council has also, over the years, improved the streetscape around some of the streets immediately adjacent to Albert Street and has looked to see what can be done to the back courts of the tenements.”