Woman punched and slapped man, stamped on his phone and threw bottle and pool ball at him

Sentence has been further deferred on a woman who attacked a man with a glass bottle after damaging his phone.

Kerry Bathgate admitted assaulting the man at McDaniel’s on Whitehall Crescent on January 25.

She pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing at him before throwing his mobile phone to the ground and repeatedly stamping on it.

Bathgate then repeatedly punched and slapped the man on the head and body.

She then threw a bottle which struck him on the body before throwing a pool ball at him.

The 34-year-old also culpably and recklessly threw a glass bottle which struck an unknown patron before repeatedly shouting and swearing at the man on Princes Street.

Sheriff George Way further deferred sentence on Bathgate, of Sinclair Avenue, Glenrothes, until October for social work reports to be obtained.