Three yobs who left two men unconscious in the middle of the road following a brutal street assault were today locked up.

Jason Henderson and Lee Sibanda had gone to a pub in Cupar, Fife, to watch football on April 17 last year – the date of the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final won on penalties by Rangers.

Colin Ewen, Ross Kelly and Graeme Duncan then turned up at the same boozer where, later in the evening, an argument broke out.

The trio were thrown out of the pub – but minutes later when Mr Henderson and Mr Sibanda left a brawl broke out that left both victims lying unconscious on the ground.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Mr Sibanda was grabbed and they fall to the ground, leaving him unconscious.

“Accused Kelly then strikes Mr Henderson to the head, knocking him unconscious.

“Mr Ewen then kicks him once on the head.

“All three accused then run off and the two men are left lying unconscious on the ground.”

Ewen, 34, of Orchardgate, Cupar, Kelly, 27, of Shielhill Place, Perth, and Duncan, 32, of Tarvit Terrace, Cupar, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of assault to injury.

Solicitor Katrina Clark, for Ewen, said: “He’s aware the sentence may ultimately be imprisonment.”

Lawyers for Kelly and Ewen said they would give full pleas in mitigation at a later sentencing date.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports.

He remanded the three men in custody meantime.

Victim Lee Sibanda is a former SPFL footballer who played for Arbroath and Cowdenbeath in the Scottish lower leagues.

He is now player-manager for Cupar Hearts AFC.