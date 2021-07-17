Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Three-year-old suffers serious burns from toxic plant at Dundee walking spot

By Jake Keith
July 17, 2021, 7:05 am
(Left to right) Ruby, mum Caitlin, and Penny. Right, Ruby's blisters from the giant hogweed.
A three-year-old girl has suffered potentially lifelong injuries to her hand after touching a toxic plant at a popular Dundee path.

Ruby Duffy, from Woodside in Dundee, received hospital treatment for large blisters after picking up giant hogweed from an overgrown area at the Grassy Beach.

Shocking burns

The brave youngster’s fingers were covered in the painful skin lesions, forcing staff at Ninewells Hospital’s paediatric assessment unit to pop them using needles.

Doctors say it could be months before the wounds fully heal but her right hand, which is her dominant hand, may be sensitive to UV light for the rest of her life.

The port end of the Grassy Beach path

Her mum, Caitlin Duffy, said she “never thought in 100 years” such injuries could be caused by a plant in Scotland and hopes to warn others of the danger.

She said: “I’d heard of hogweed but couldn’t have told you what it looks like.

“The effects it have been a real shock. Children are so curious so I’m worried this could happen to others.

“I would really encourage people to keep an eye out for these plants.

“Her hand is always going to be affected by sun light, we’ve been told.

“It will likely be sore and itchy for another four months too. She’s really struggling with daily activities just now so hopefully it gets better soon.

“Despite it being quite serious, I actually think she’s been quite lucky. Imagine the weed touched her face.”

Brave Ruby

Ruby suffered large blisters from touching giant hogweed

Caitlin said the incident likely happened on Monday while her daughter was with her mum at the Stannergate’s Grassy Beach.

The route is a popular walking and cycling path which connects the Port of Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

She said: “My mum said she was picking them from a big overgrown area by the side of the path.

Giant Hogweed is considered a dangerous invasive plant

“That is likely why she’s gotten such bad injuries.

“It took two days for the blisters to come out but when they did they were made so much worse by the hot weather.

“It got so bad that day we were told she needed to be seen immediately on Wednesday evening at Ninewells.

“She’s been incredibly brave through it all but it’s been a really distressing experience. Watching her in so much pain has been really hard.

“The staff were amazing though. They were all so kind and patient with her as they tried to figure out what was going on.”

What is giant hogweed?

The invasive plant first introduced to the UK in the 19th century from Asia, as an ornamental garden plant.

The weed is often described as Britain’s most dangerous plant because its leaves and stalks contain a toxic sap.

The weed can grow to over 10 foot tall

It’s believed the sap’s harmful effects, which can affect people as well as cats and dogs, are triggered by sunlight.

Anyone who touches the sap should wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and cold water as soon as possible.

It’s also important to keep the exposed area away from sunlight for 48 hours.

The weeds have large umbrella-shaped pods which contain hundreds of seeds and can quickly grow, covering roadsides, footpaths and riverbanks.

It is different to hogweed, which is a native plant and has less toxicity so does not cause skin irritation.

