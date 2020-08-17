Three-week consultation period launched to discuss merger proposals between Braeview Academy and Craigie High

Consultations discussing the merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School have restarted.

The proposals surrounding the school estate across Dundee were announced earlier this year and a consultation was ongoing when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Also under consultation is the proposal to realign the catchment areas of Harris Academy’s feeder schools, with the removal of Invergowrie Primary as an associated primary.

The previous consultation ran from February 10, and was due to be completed on March 27, however, it paused as a result of the schools closing on March 20.

From today the consultation will be extended for a further three weeks to allow the council to have a comprehensive an overview as possible from people regarding the proposals.

Digital engagement methods will be used to gain stakeholders views and resources used to support previous public consultation events will be made available on the consultation web pages.

During the three-week period, stakeholders will be invited to respond to the proposals via email or in-writing.

Responses will be considered throughout the three weeks and statements, questions and replies will be posted publicly each week on the consultation website.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families service convener, said: “We have stressed that no final decisions will be made on the proposals until a full report on the results of the consultation can be considered by the committee.

“We want to ensure that as many people can have their voice heard. Schools were closed understandably to fight coronavirus, which left us with a small part of the consultation to complete.

“This three-week period will allow people the opportunity to take part. I would urge them to let us hear their views on these extremely important matters.”