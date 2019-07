Police have urged motorists to avoid a major Dundee road following a three-vehicle crash.

The junction of Perth Road and Glamis Road has been closed following the incident, which took place at around 5.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “No one has been injured.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Four appliances and one heavy rescue unit attended the scene.

“We have received the stop message and have now left the scene.”