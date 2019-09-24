Three-vehicle crash closes part of A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

A lane on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut this morning following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Stonehaven at 6.45am, before the contraflow on the Cowie Bridge, on the northbound carriageway.

Police said one person had suffered minor injuries from the collision, with an ambulance attending.

Road Traffic Collision A90 Stonehaven

Police Scotland would like to advise drivers of a Road Traffic Collision on the A90 Northbound at the slip road for the A92 at Glasslaw resulting in the road being down to one lane. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) September 24, 2019

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 6.45am regarding a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 beside Stonehaven.

“One person is believed to have minor injuries and ambulance are on the scene.

“We are due to shut a northbound lane to allow for recovery of one of the vehicles.”