Three-vehicle crash closes part of A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

by Steven Rae
September 24, 2019, 7:45 am
A lane on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut this morning following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Stonehaven at 6.45am, before the contraflow on the Cowie Bridge, on the northbound carriageway.

Police said one person had suffered minor injuries from the collision, with an ambulance attending.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 6.45am regarding a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 beside Stonehaven.

“One person is believed to have minor injuries and ambulance are on the scene.

“We are due to shut a northbound lane to allow for recovery of one of the vehicles.”

