Dundonians with an artistic streak have turned quarantine hobbies into bona-fide business enterprises.

Chloe Fitzpatrick, who studies jewellery design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, turned to clay when she was unable to access the university’s metal workshop.

She says the creative process helped her cope after her 12-year-old papillon, Charlie, died in the midst of lockdown.

The 20-year-old, of Cross Lane, said: “My dog died and I didn’t know how to deal with it. I wanted to keep my mind entertained so I turned to making things.

“I was playing with different materials and started making plant pots from clay.

“That translated into shapes which I turned into earrings and experimented with different colours and metals for in the ear.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

She spent months “playing” with clay and making earrings before selling them to family and friends by word of mouth.

Now she sells through an Etsy shop called Fitzpatrick Creates.

Chloe said: “At the beginning it was just something to get me through quarantine.

“It’s crazy how a little lockdown project can turn into something else, I never planned for it to happen, I just kind of went with it.”

Part-time ASDA worker Ann Dawson, 51, of Balunie Avenue, creates pyrography pieces in her free time.

She first dabbled in the art form, which involves burning images onto wood, around two years ago but lockdown gave her the time to fine-tune her skills.

Ann, previously a manufacturing technician in a laboratory, said: “It’s a nice way to relax, I can get really involved in it and the time passes very quickly.

“I’ve been working throughout lockdown but not being able to socialise has given me a bit more free time and I find myself going upstairs and fiddling about doing bits and pieces for an hour or two.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Ann has a Facebook page called WoodAnn Art to showcase her work and all of her pieces have been snapped up by her family and friends or custom made for them.

She said: “It would be lovely to have it as a business but I think it would be difficult at the moment. I’m not sure how I would connect with members of the public without craft fairs.”

Perthshire Handmade Crafts Buy and Sell UK was created online by silversmith Sharon Rice to help makers in and around Perthshire during the pandemic.

She said: “Lockdown brought a new wave of creativity. People had a lot of time on their hands and went back to natural techniques making things from what they had in their homes.

“But they had no way of selling their wares and with the prospect of a second lockdown looming people need a way of communicating with each other.

“Hopefully this page will give everyone a platform to connect and to promote and sell their wares.

“There could be someone down the road making exactly what you need and you don’t know about it – it’s the new way of shopping local.”

© SYSTEM

Sharon has also recently opened a shop called Not On The Main Street, in Dunkeld, which specialises in selling locally handmade items.