Three taken to hospital after crash involving caravan

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Highland Tayside that caused chaos on the A9.

The incident involved two cars — one towing a caravan — and took place near Pitlochry shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

It is thought one of the vehicles may have left a layby moments before the collision.

The accident brought traffic travelling in both directions to a standstill for more than an hour.

Lengthy diversions were put in place as emergency services worked at the scene and investigations took place.

Police Scotland said none of the three casualties had life-threatening injuries.