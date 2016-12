Four of the seven vehicles stolen from Ancrum Autos in Charleston Drive have been recovered.

The Dundee business was raided between Sunday December 11 and Monday December 12.

The vehicles that have been found were recovered in Dundee and Edinburgh.

Police Scotland want to trace the outstanding stolen cars:

Black BMW 120D Sport (FV08 ZRC)

White Renault Clio Sport (SV59 ESG)

Red Audi A4 convertible (GV57 YHX)

If you have information contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.