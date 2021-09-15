Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Dundee

Three riders traced as Dundee police continue anti-social motorbike crackdown

By Alasdair Clark
September 15, 2021, 9:45 pm
One of the bikes seized in Dundee
Police in Dundee say three teenagers linked to the anti-social use of motorbikes have been traced as part of their crackdown in the city.

Officers issued an update on Operation Challenge, which aims to target the illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes, mopeds and quad bikes in Dundee.

They identified three cases officers were involved with on Tuesday September 14, including that of a 17-year-old male whose red moped was seized after he was allegedly seen driving without insurance.

“The rider ditched the moped and ran off, but was caught a short distance away.

Officers in Dundee have seized a number of bikes

“He has been charged with relevant road traffic offences and was arrested in connection with a number of outstanding warrants,” a Tayside division spokesperson said.

Earlier in the evening officers also identified a 17-year-old male who had allegedly been seen riding an off-road bike around streets in the Lochee.

“He was charged with riding the bike with no insurance, no helmet, no licence, and failing to stop for police officers. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokesperson added.

Teen given anti-social behaviour order in Dundee

In a third case, an 18-year-old was traced in Dayton Drive, Dundee, following reports of a motorbike being driven in an anti-social manner.

He was given an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, Police Scotland said.

They added: “Enquiries are continuing regarding various other incidents which have been reported recently, with a number of individuals having been identified as being involved.

“If you have any information about the illegal or anti-social use of motorbikes, please let us know.

“You can call us on 101 or use the electronic reporting form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”