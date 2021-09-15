Three riders traced as Dundee police continue anti-social motorbike crackdown

Police in Dundee say three teenagers linked to the anti-social use of motorbikes have been traced as part of their crackdown in the city.

Officers issued an update on Operation Challenge, which aims to target the illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes, mopeds and quad bikes in Dundee.

They identified three cases officers were involved with on Tuesday September 14, including that of a 17-year-old male whose red moped was seized after he was allegedly seen driving without insurance.

“The rider ditched the moped and ran off, but was caught a short distance away.

“He has been charged with relevant road traffic offences and was arrested in connection with a number of outstanding warrants,” a Tayside division spokesperson said.

Earlier in the evening officers also identified a 17-year-old male who had allegedly been seen riding an off-road bike around streets in the Lochee.

“He was charged with riding the bike with no insurance, no helmet, no licence, and failing to stop for police officers. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal,” the spokesperson added.

Teen given anti-social behaviour order in Dundee

In a third case, an 18-year-old was traced in Dayton Drive, Dundee, following reports of a motorbike being driven in an anti-social manner.

He was given an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, Police Scotland said.

They added: “Enquiries are continuing regarding various other incidents which have been reported recently, with a number of individuals having been identified as being involved.

“If you have any information about the illegal or anti-social use of motorbikes, please let us know.

“You can call us on 101 or use the electronic reporting form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”