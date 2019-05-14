Three railway stations in Angus to have improved service with extra stops

Rail travellers in Angus are being promised an improved service with more trains calling at three stations.

There will be two new calls at Arbroath, two at Carnoustie and three at Monifieth following timetable changes on May 19.

It follows changes made in December which also led to additional stops for the three towns, in particular Monifieth and Arbroath. The 4.09pm service from Glasgow Queen Street to Dundee will be extended to call at all stations to Arbroath, while the 11.02am Edinburgh to Arbroath train is to call at Monifieth.

Commuters from Aberdeen will be able to travel on the 5.39pm service from the city and meet a local service back to Carnoustie and Monifieth at Arbroath.

A ScotRail spokeswoman said: “Everyone at ScotRail Alliance is committed to delivering improvements.”