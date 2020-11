Emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance “involving a number of people” on Friday afternoon in the Dens Road area of Dundee.

Three police vehicles were seen outside properties on Court Street North around 3pm and it is understood inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of a disturbance involving a number of people at 3pm on Friday November 6, at Court Street North, Dundee.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. “