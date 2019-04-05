Three police cars and forensics officers on Alyth street after overnight assault

Three police cars are camped out on a street in Alyth after reports of an assault.

Officers are this morning undertaking door-to-door enquiries in Beech Court in relation to an incident in the early hours of Monday.

Forensics officers are also investigating.

Witnesses reported hearing a disturbance at 2.30am.

One said: “I heard some thumping – as if someone was banging against a car. Then I heard a female shouting out a man’s name.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland are currently investigating an alleged assault which is believed to have taken place in Beech Court, Alyth, sometime overnight between Sunday March 31 and Monday April 1.

“Enquiries are ongoing in order to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”