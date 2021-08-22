Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus

Three people plucked to safety after capsized vessel triggers major sea rescue

By Neil Henderson
August 22, 2021, 9:51 am
A major sea rescue operation involving numerous vessels was triggered after a capsized boat was discovered.
Three people have been pulled to safety after a boat capsized triggering a major sea rescue operation.

RNLI crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath stations were scrambled at around 3.30pm on Saturday following reports of a stricken vessel near Kinneff.

The upturned boat was discovered by a passing fishing boat which raised the alarm.

Mayday call

A casualty was also plucked to safety by the fishing vessel at the same time.

However, an update from scene soon indicated that there were still two persons unaccounted for.

That Mayday call sparked a major rescue effort as  inshore and outshore lifeboats, coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter were  joined by numerous civilian vessels as the search for casualties began.

A rescue helicopter was involved in the emergency operation.

One person was soon located by an offshore supply vessel.

Stonehaven Lifeboat crew then pulled the individual to safety before they were transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

Major rescue effort

However, a second casualty managed to swim ashore and was located by Coastguard Rescue Teams from Stonehaven and  Arbroath.

Immediate casualty care was administered by the crews before the individual was handed into the care of paramedics at Catterline.

With all crew members from the stricken boat now accounted for emergency crews were stood down.

The stricken vessel was later towed into Gourden harbour.

 