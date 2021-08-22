Three people plucked to safety after capsized vessel triggers major sea rescue

Three people have been pulled to safety after a boat capsized triggering a major sea rescue operation.

RNLI crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath stations were scrambled at around 3.30pm on Saturday following reports of a stricken vessel near Kinneff.

The upturned boat was discovered by a passing fishing boat which raised the alarm.

Mayday call

A casualty was also plucked to safety by the fishing vessel at the same time.

However, an update from scene soon indicated that there were still two persons unaccounted for.

That Mayday call sparked a major rescue effort as inshore and outshore lifeboats, coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter were joined by numerous civilian vessels as the search for casualties began.

One person was soon located by an offshore supply vessel.

Stonehaven Lifeboat crew then pulled the individual to safety before they were transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

Major rescue effort

However, a second casualty managed to swim ashore and was located by Coastguard Rescue Teams from Stonehaven and Arbroath.

Immediate casualty care was administered by the crews before the individual was handed into the care of paramedics at Catterline.

With all crew members from the stricken boat now accounted for emergency crews were stood down.

The stricken vessel was later towed into Gourden harbour.