Three people arrested following drug raid on a Carnoustie hotel

Three people have been arrested in Carnoustie after police raided a high street hotel.

Witnesses described seeing a man being led out of the Dalhousie Hotel in handcuffs after multiple police vehicles swooped on the premises.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I heard there was quite a few police vans and they went in and raided the place.

“They then took a man out in handcuffs.”

“People have said it was a bit over the top with the number of police but you don’t know how many people were in there.”

A police presence was still visible outside the hotel this morning, with an officer standing guard outside the front door.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police arrested two males aged 63 and 28 and a female aged 26 after they executed a drug warrant on a business premises on High Street, Carnoustie.

“They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”