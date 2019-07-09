Three people arrested and charged with drink driving in Perthshire

Three people were arrested and charged with drink driving in Perthshire overnight on Sunday.

The incidents, which were unrelated, took place in the Blackford and Loch Earn areas.

Two women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, were traced and arrested in Blackford.

One of the drivers had struck another car and driven off, and when traced provided a breath sample almost five times the limit.

The third person, a man in his 20s, was traced and arrested in St Fillans having crashed his car into a wall.

A police spokesman said: “It is nothing short of miraculous that these people did not kill or seriously injure themselves or others through their reckless actions.

“There is no excuse for drink driving. If you are going to drink alcohol, make arrangements beforehand to get home. Just because you live in a rural area doesn’t mean you will get away with it – and it could well cost you a lot more than your licence.”