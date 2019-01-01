Three out as Dundee boss Jim McIntyre vows to make things better

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has vowed “it will get better” after he watched his side limp into the winter break.

The Dens gaffer has already begun to pull apart the squad of players he inherited back in October, just hours after his side were dismantled by St Johnstone in a 2-0 home defeat.

Adil Nabi and Andy Boyle’s short-term deals have ended, with the latter returning to parent club Preston North End.

Also heading back to his club is Calvin Miller after the club cut short his loan deal that originally lasted till June.

That’s expected to be only the start, however, as Jim puts together a side he feels can get the Dark Blues off the bottom of the Premiership.

He said: “Everyone knows we have to get players in and this underlines it again.

“The team needs strengthened, it’s as clear as day that’s what has to happen.

“There is quite clearly a freshness needed to bring to the squad and the board know that, they’re not daft.

“We need to get the right types now and I am very confident I’ll get the backing we need.”

Tommy Wright’s Saints controlled the contest from the outset, with Scott Tanser’s cross finding the net within the opening minute before Liam Craig sealed the points in the second half with more poor Dundee defending proving costly.

And the Dens gaffer says it was “a sore one to take” after going unbeaten in their previous four home games.

He added: “We were poor and were second best throughout.

“The first goal in any game is crucial and we have a chance to clear our lines but don’t.

“We were nowhere near it on Saturday.

“We were lucky it was only two.

“If you are seeing players not committed, not seeing that fighting spirit and seeing people disappear – because clearly that is what happened – then it’s very frustrating.

“It’s a sore one to take because we have given stronger performances to our punters lately but that wasn’t good enough.

“The supporters are rightly disappointed with us as a group on Saturday because it wasn’t good enough.

“But it will get better.”

Talks have begun to extend midfielder Martin Woods’ short-term deal which ends today to the end of the season.