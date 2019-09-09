Three new routes to take flight from Scottish airport in next five months

An airline has announced it is introducing new flights from Aberdeen to three destinations.

Loganair is set to begin six-day schedules to East Midlands and the Norwegian city of Haugesund – designed to enable customers to visit the cities for either business or leisure – will take flight on February 24

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A third service from Aberdeen to Brussels, which will run four days a week, includes a stop at Newcastle and a flight time of around three hours.

It will be introduced from October 28.

For the full story, see the Evening Express website