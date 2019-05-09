Three new Dundee street names agreed, including Red Squirrel Way

New names for three Dundee streets have been revealed.

A group of councillors, a residents’ association, city archivist and council officials were all consulted for their views on new names for the former Liff Hospital site.

Now they have come up with Red Squirrel Way, Whitelawston Drive and Whitelawston Road.

A council spokesman said: “The West Green Park Residents’ and Proprietors’ Association, plus others, called for a new name to associate with the number of red squirrels within the Liff site.

“And the city archivist suggested naming streets to commemorate former houses on the east site which were called Whitelawston.”

The consultation was staged between February 27-March 15 before the new street names were agreed.

The spokesman added: “The consultation correspondence was sent to ward councillors, convener, city archivist, communities officer, council officers, the agent plus the West Green Residents’ and Proprietors’ Association.

“After the consultation it was proposed to forward the names of Whitelawston Drive and Whitelawston Road for the east site and Red Squirrel Way as the street name for the west site.”