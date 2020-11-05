Three new deaths from coronavirus in Dundee and one in Angus, latest figures show

Four more deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in Tayside, with three of them in the Dundee City Council area.

The fourth was in Angus, with Perth & Kinross recording no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Fife also had no further fatalities from the virus recorded since yesterday’s update by the first minister.

In total there are 1,216 new coronavirus cases north of the border, with 39 new deaths registered in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned yesterday that Covid-19 cases “must go into decline and not just level off” as she revealed the R number in Scotland is “hovering around one”.

Ms Sturgeon said the reduction in the number, which measures the average number of people infected by each person with coronavirus, is “clearly progress on the last couple of weeks”.

But she stressed: “We have to continue to be careful and cautious,” as Scotland approaches its first review of the new five-level approach to coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.

The current advice on not moving in or out of Level 3 areas is not put down in law and cannot be enforced.

However, this could change when rules are reviewed next week, with the country in a “very fragile” position.

The government is currently advising people not to travel in or out of council areas in Level 3 – which covers Dundee – unless essential.

However, neighbouring local authorities Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross are all in Level 2.

And the first minister has now said she is “actively considering whether we give a legal underpinning” to the advice.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has announced a five-month winter extension to the furlough scheme, ending days of confusion over whether support would be offered to Scottish workers in the event of a future lockdown.

© PA

After a week of pressure from the devolved governments and businesses, the Chancellor revised his initial furlough offer – which tied in with England’s month-long shutdown – and extended the scheme until the end of March.

Under the scheme, furloughed workers will continue to have 80% of their wages paid by the Treasury, and support for the self-employed will return to more generous levels, with grants of up to £7,500 on offer.