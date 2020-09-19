Three new coronavirus deaths as Tayside cases rise by eight

Scotland’s coronavirus death toll has risen by three in the past 24 hours.

It comes after the number of daily cases soared by a further 350.

The Western isles was the only health board in the country to record 0 cases.

Fife saw a rise of 21, while Tayside rose by eight.

According to Scottish government figures, sixty four people were in hospital on Friday – nine in intensive care.

The latest figures come after the First Minister warned that tighter restrictions could be issued to combat a rise in cases.

Nicola Sturgeon said “greater restrictions” might be needed as Scottish cases continue to rise, while trying to prevent a full-scale lockdown.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: “If we want to avoid another full-scale lockdown – which all of us do – doing nothing almost certainly isn’t an option.

“We have to consider now whether some national restrictions – we have national restrictions in place already, the six-two rule is a national restriction – do we need to have more national restriction?”