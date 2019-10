Three motorcycles have been stolen from a Tayside farm.

The bikes were taken from a warehouse on a property near Perth Airport between October 4 and 5.

The stolen motorcycles were a Yamaha R6, a Honda CRF (registration SR05XAD) and a KTM (registration SP66AMO).

Tayside Police Division are investigating the theft.

A statement from the force reads: “If you have any information that could help us find them, please call 101. Our reference is CR/26704/19.”