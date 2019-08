A man who stole fake notes from a bank has been jailed.

Ryan Mitchell, 37, asked to be sent to prison after admitting stealing imitation bank notes from the Royal Bank of Scotland on High Street on May 1.

The Hilltown Court man approached the till when a staff member’s back was turned before making off with £100 in fake notes which were stored in the till as a decoy.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Mitchell for three months.