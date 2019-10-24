Three men in court following alleged attack on police officers in city pub

Three men have appeared in court accused of attacking police officers in a city pub.

John McPhee, 52, Darren McPhee, 28, and Jordan McPhee, 24, allegedly committed the offences at the Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road on Saturday.

One of the men allegedly injured an officer by throwing a glass at him.

All three appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court where they denied the charges against them.

Prosecutors allege that Darren McPhee, of Cowdenbeath, acted aggressively towards officers by shouting and swearing.

He also denies throwing a glass at PC Younis Yaqub, causing it to shatter a window, resulting in shards of glass injuring the officer. It is alleged that he also struggled violently with three police officers.

Jordan McPhee, of Newport-on-Tay, is accused of repeatedly trying to punch two police officers.

He then allegedly assaulted three police officers by struggling violently with him.

A third charge alleges that he spat on PC Daniel Stirling.

During a journey to police headquarters on West Bell Street, he allegedly acted aggressively towards officers by shouting, swearing and directing homophobic remarks towards them.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of Class B drug cannabis.

John McPhee, also of Newport-on-Tay, is accused of assaulting PC Melissa Roncone by seizing her body, forcing her to the ground and using bodily pressure whereby she was injured.

He is also charged with struggling violently with three police officers.

All three men pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

A trial was fixed for February 13, with an intermediate diet on January 21. All three were granted bail with a special condition not to enter the Admiral Bar.