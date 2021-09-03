Three men charged with thefts of two dogs in Glen Prosen

Three men have been charged with the theft of two dogs from Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir, in August.

Two female springer spaniels were said to have been taken from the property, north of the Angus town, on Thursday August 19, before being found the following morning.

Now, police have confirmed that three men aged 17, 22 and 40, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Officers thanked the public for their response to an appeal issued to help trace those responsible.

Three men to appear in court in September

A force spokesperson said: “Three men aged 17, 22 and 40 have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of two dogs from a property in Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir, August 19.

“They were released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court later this month.

“Thank you to everyone who shared or responded to our appeal for information, we received a huge response and your help has been very much appreciated.”