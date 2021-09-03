Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Three men charged with thefts of two dogs in Glen Prosen

By Alasdair Clark
September 3, 2021, 2:04 pm
Kirriemuir theft of dogs
Three men are expected to appear in court in connection with the alleged theft

Three men have been charged with the theft of two dogs from Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir, in August.

Two female springer spaniels were said to have been taken from the property, north of the Angus town, on Thursday August 19, before being found the following morning.

Now, police have confirmed that three men aged 17, 22 and 40, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Officers thanked the public for their response to an appeal issued to help trace those responsible.

Three men to appear in court in September

A force spokesperson said: “Three men aged 17, 22 and 40 have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of two dogs from a property in Glen Prosen, near Kirriemuir, August 19.

“They were released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court later this month.

“Thank you to everyone who shared or responded to our appeal for information, we received a huge response and your help has been very much appreciated.”