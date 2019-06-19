Three men charged with having drugs in Dundee, and one allegedly struggled with police

Three men have been charged with cannabis possession in Dundee.

Ahmed Siddiq, 22, 20-year-old Muhamed Sahid and Zein Ali, 19, all of Glasgow, were allegedly caught with the Class B drug on North Lindsay Street on October 12.

Siddiq is additionally charged with locking the doors of a vehicle, refusing to open it, shouting, swearing, struggling with police officers and preventing handcuffs being applied.

Not guilty pleas were tendered for Sahid and Ali with a trial being fixed for September 27. Siddiq’s case was continued without plea until July 19.