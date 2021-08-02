Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Three men charged after police seize cannabis worth £11,000 in Dundee drugs raid

By Amie Flett
August 2, 2021, 9:26 pm
Police have charged three men in connection with the find.

Police have charged three men in connection with the recovery of thousand of pounds worth of cannabis found in Dundee.

The charges come as police searched a flat under warrant in Gibson Terrace on Monday morning at around 9am.

An estimated value of £11,00o worth of cannabis was uncovered from the property.

Three men aged 18, 25 and 54 years old have been arrested and charged in connection with the drug recovery.

They are to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10 am on Monday, 2 August, 2021, officers searched a flat in Gibson Terrace, Dundee under warrant.

“Cannabis with an estimated street value of £11,000 was seized from the property and three men aged 18, 28 and 54 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.”

“The men have been released and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the PF.”