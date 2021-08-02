Three men charged after police seize cannabis worth £11,000 in Dundee drugs raid

Police have charged three men in connection with the recovery of thousand of pounds worth of cannabis found in Dundee.

The charges come as police searched a flat under warrant in Gibson Terrace on Monday morning at around 9am.

An estimated value of £11,00o worth of cannabis was uncovered from the property.

Three men aged 18, 25 and 54 years old have been arrested and charged in connection with the drug recovery.

They are to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10 am on Monday, 2 August, 2021, officers searched a flat in Gibson Terrace, Dundee under warrant.

“The men have been released and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the PF.”