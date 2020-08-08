Three men charged after drugs worth £70k and £42k of cash reportedly seized in Dundee

Three men have been arrested and charged following the alleged seizure of drugs and cash totalling more than £110,000 from a property in Dundee.
Officers raided the house in Finavon Terrace in Fintry yesterday evening, around 8pm.
Locals reported seeing a large police presence in the area for a number of hours.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a recovery of cannabis from a property on Finavon Terrace in Dundee.
“Officers searched the property during the evening of Friday August 7.
“A quantity of cannabis worth approximately £70,000 and a sum of cash worth around £42,000 were recovered during the search.
“The men – aged 39, 34 and 33 – have been charged and are all expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday August 10.”
