Three men have been charged after a caravan and boat were allegedly stolen and caravans set on fire at a Perthshire site.

Police Scotland said that three men aged 61, 40 and 33 had been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged incident at Loch Earn Caravan Park near Comrie at the weekend.

A caravan and a motor boat were said to have been broken into, and two caravans allegedly set on fire.

The three men have been kept in custody and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court later today.