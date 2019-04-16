Three men accused of violent offences in Dundee McDonald’s

Three men have been accused of committing offences at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Barry Mason, 38, of Balgowan Avenue, is alleged to have punched Keir Hamilton on the head at the Reform Street premises on July 15 last year.

He then allegedly punched Sean Campbell on the head during the same incident.

Meanwhile, Michael Jorgensen, 34, of Haldane Avenue, and 32-year-old Colin MacNab, of Beechwood Road, Arbroath, are accused of engaging in a stand-up fight during the same incident.

MacNab will stand trial on June 11.

Jorgensen will stand trial on June 11 while Mason had his case continued until May 3.