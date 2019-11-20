Three men accused of stealing clothing from Dundee Superdry store in Overgate

Three men charged with shoplifting from a designer clothing store had their case continued.

Florin Istrate, 29, admitted stealing clothing from Superdry in the Overgate on March 17.

Marius Voicu, 23, and Stere Anghel, 20, are also alleged to have committed the same offence. Istrate previously pleaded guilty while Voicu and Anghel had their case continued without plea.

The trio, all from the Hull area, will return to court next month.