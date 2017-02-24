Three men have been sentenced to a total of almost 10 years in prison after hunting a man dressed as Dracula “like a pack of vicious dogs” and attacking him.

Charlie Hill, 33, of Strathcarron Place, Gary Thoms, 33, of St Boswells Terrace, and Rossco Stern, 23, of Queen Mary Avenue, Glasgow, were caught on camera carrying out the brutal attack.

The footage showed knives and baseball bats were involved in the assault.

The incident happened after Stern, Hill and Thoms turned up at a party in Dundee’s St Boswells Terrace.

CCTV footage captured the trio leaving the flat just half an hour later after being thrown out for sparking an argument.

A string of costume-wearing revellers then spilt on to the street.

Liam Holt — dressed as Dracula — and pals Fraser Nicoll and Michael Craib were then set upon by the three men as they tried to run away from the weapon-wielding gang.

Stern and Hill pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges each of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement on the third day of their trial.

Thoms continued to deny the charge of assaulting Mr Holt to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement but a jury found him guilty.

Today at Dundee Sheriff Court Sheriff George Way sentenced Stern and Hill to 38 months in prison, while Thoms was handed a 40-month jail term.

Sheriff Way said: “The attack I saw on CCTV footage was absolutely atrocious.

“I accept that the complainants had come to your block, but whatever transpired after that scared me.

“They were being pursued by you like a pack of vicious dogs. They were no threat to you or any of your friends.”

Kevin McCarron, defending for Stern, said: “He fully accepts custody is merited and he acknowledges the consequences could have been far more serious. He has let himself down.”

Jim Laverty, defending for Hill, said his client had shown remorse. He added: “He is utterly ashamed of himself and utterly ashamed of watching the CCTV.

“He accepts the injuries could have been significantly worse.”

Thoms’ solicitor Mike Short said there was no excuse for the attack but said the death of his father had had an impact on him.