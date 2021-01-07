Three in court charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Dundee

Three men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing.

Ian Sissi Eghan and Dee Shaun Burke, both 25, and 21-year-old Liam Hargreaves are alleged to have left Jahmyles Hynes, 20, hospitalised after attacking him on Cleghorn Street on January 4.

It is alleged the men drove off in a stolen car after carrying out the attack.

The trio appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court. Sheriff John Rafferty remanded all three men in custody after they made no plea in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Burke, of Tait’s Lane, and London residents Eghan and Hargreaves, attacked Mr Hynes in the early hours of the morning.

It is alleged they struck him on the body with a knife which caused him to suffer severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangered his life.

Court papers allege they attempted to murder Mr Hynes. The three men are then alleged to have taken and driven a Ford Focus without the consent of the owner. A further charge alleges they were in possession of a knife.

Eghan and Hargreaves face separate allegations of providing false details to PCs David Winton and Gary Irvine on Baffin Street on January 4 in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Prior to being remanded in custody, their case was continued for further examination. They are expected to make a second appearance next week.

