Trio in court in Dundee over allegations of being concerned in the supply of cocaine

Three people have appeared in court in connection with drug dealing allegations.

Misba Rasib, 20, of London; 24-year-old Rory Skinner-Headley, of Pentland Crescent, and Shea McSharry, 19, of Birmingham, are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine on December 13 on Pentland Crescent.

A second charge alleges Skinner-Headley attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling police his name was Abdul Aziz.

All three appeared on petition where they made no plea or declaration to the allegations.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued their case for further examination. They were each granted bail.