Three in court over alleged screwdriver and knife attack in Charleston

Three men have been accused of attacking a man with a screwdriver and a knife before threatening to set fire to a flat.

John Cochrane, 43, of Greendykes Road, Balunie Avenue resident Charlie Anderson, 28, and 22-year-old Leo Connelly, of Stirling Street, are accused of carrying out the attack on December 15 on Dunholm Terrace.

It is alleged that while working together, the trio assaulted Ryan Clark by repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Thereafter, they allegedly repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a screwdriver and a knife to his severe injury.

All three allegedly threatened to steal items from the property before threatening to stab Mr Clark, threatening to set fire to the address and threatening to kill people if they provided statements to the police.

Anderson is also accused of culpably and recklessly engaging in a struggle with a woman while in possession of a knife before striking her with it.

Cochrane and Anderson made no plea or declaration when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court. Their case was continued for further examination.

A warrant was issued for Connelly’s arrest.